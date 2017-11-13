Bank robbery suspect shot by officer near 16th Street Mall identified

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A suspected bank robbery suspect that was shot and killed by Denver police on Friday afternoon has been identified.

A coroners report on Monday identified the man as 25-year-old John Bazemore III.

It happened around 1 p.m. on Friday in the 1500 block of the alley between Welton and California streets, near the 16th Street Mall, after the nearby ANB Bank was robbed.

Denver Police Chief Robert White said the suspect left the bank on foot and the officer was walking his beat in the area of the 16th Street Mall.

A witness pointed the suspect out to the officer and the officer approached him. The police chief said the officer delivered commands and the suspect did not follow them.

The officer fired several shots during the altercation. White also said a gun was recovered at the scene along with evidence from a bank robbery.

The officer was not injured in the incident.

Bazemore was transported to Denver Health Medical Center where he later died.