Woman viciously attacked by MS-13 gang member in small town

MORGAN COUNTY, Colo. -- A small town in northeastern Colorado is shocked after a woman was attacked by a MS-13 gang member last weekend.

Investigators say that Angel Ramos, 36, viciously attacked a woman along County Road X outside the tiny town of Hillrose on Saturday, Nov. 4.

"It’s just surprising that that’s here but it’s everywhere that the nature of the world we live in I guess," said Don Chapman who lives near the place the incident happened.

Detectives say that the victim, a Fort Morgan resident, was stabbed with a screwdriver and jumped from her moving vehicle. The car ran over her leg after she landed on the ground. Ramos attempted to put her into the trunk before finally fleeing.

Morgan County Detectives quickly found out Ramos was a MS-13 gang member, an illegal immigrant who had been deported, and was wanted for murder in El Salvador.

"We were very concerned for this woman," said sheriff Crone who added that it could have been a case of domestic violence.

Crone asked US marshals, ICE agents and Homeland Security for help with the case.

Ramos was taken into custody without incident Friday morning in Fort Collins, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.

"We’ve noticed a lot of people that have been fugitives that are hiding out here because they think they are not going to stick out," Crone said. "Nobody is going to know them which is just the opposite, that just brings more people to our attention.”

"If this were to be a trend it would certainly be something worth worrying about but if it’s a single instance - hopefully that’s it," Chapman added.

Ramos remains in the Larimer County Jail. The investigation into this case continues and anyone with information is asked to call 970-867-2461.

The victim has been released from the hospital.