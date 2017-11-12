Sunshine, above average temperatures to start the week in Denver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- We are in for a warm, sunny start to the work week in Denver with temperatures above the seasonal average on Monday.

The day will start with a few morning clouds that will give way to plenty of sunshine and a high of 68 degrees in the Mile High City. Some neighborhoods along the Front Range and eastern plains could see highs in the 70's.

But despite the warm temperatures, the record in Denver is 75 degrees - set back in 1999, so we won't come close to that.

The warm weather will stick around for Tuesday with a few passing clouds and some wind with a high of 65 in Denver.

But, a cold front will slide into the state on Wednesday and will drop highs in Denver to the mid to upper 50's - which is closer to our seasonal average

The front will bring a chance for a few rain showers late on Thursday night. That rain will change to a period of light snow early on Friday then change back to rain.

As of Sunday night, the rain and snow looks to be on the light side. But, our Pinpoint Weather team will be watching the system all week to make sure we don’t have to add in accumulation.

