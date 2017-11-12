Strangers save retired police officer’s life using CPR

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKEWOOD, Colo. -- The whole scene played out at the intersection of Jewell in S. Wright in Lakewood back in September.

A father and son were at a stoplight when dad began passing out.

John Kiekhaefer said, “I️ thought I️ was watching my father die. He was completely unresponsive. Not breathing his hear not beating. I️ thought he was dead.”

Kiekhafer immediately called 911 while a stranger began CPR on his father, Jim, a retired Lakewood Police Lieutenant and Army Col., in the middle of the street.

Jim Kiekhaefer said, “Anything I️ know about that time is what my son or some people have said.”

One of those people was Tiffany Jacobs, the second person who performed CPR of the elder Kiekhaefer that day.

Jacobs said, “I️ went over and I️ shook him and I️ said can you hear me. Can you hear me?..”

No response. Jacobs knew what to do - she had just been certified to perform “hands only CPR” earlier that day.

Jacobs said, “I️ second guessed myself for a moment. Were my hands in the right place? What did I️ just feel crack? Was that a rib was that the part below his sternum?” The questions went on and on.

A 911 operator helped Coach Jacobs through the process of bringing the combat veteran back to life. The two met for the first time on Saturday night.

Jim credits Jacobs CPR training and quick action with helping save his life saying, “Paramedics told me if wouldn’t have been for them I️ would have never made it. “

For now, he’s just thankful to be alive and that people like Jacobs learned CPR.

From his home in Lakewood, he said, “You never know when you’ll need it. You’ll never know when somebody else needs it to save their life.”

Tiffany and John are sharing their story hoping other people decide to learn CPR.

If you’d like to take a free “Hands On Training CPR” class click on this link: http://www.heart.org/savealifeco