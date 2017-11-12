Photos: Whole Foods opens at Union Station this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- More food options are on the way for one of Denver's fastest growing areas.

In a couple days the Union Station hold foods will celebrate its grand opening. It's a win for people who like the store, but also a win for the entire neighborhood.

The downtown neighborhood is an area that doesn't have many choices when it comes to groceries.

"I think we definitely could use some more options," downtown resident Justin Mohr said.

When King Soopers opened a few years ago, it was the only full service grocery store in the downtown area. With Whole Foods on the way, residents will have choices.

“We really tried to build this store for a downtown lifestyle,” Whole Foods spokesperson Heather Larrabee said.

The new store will have prepared foods like pizza and a macaroni and cheese bar.

You can also find coffee, fresh juice, and smoothies. Household items like soap and makeup will be for sale. There will be a full service restaurant. The store's new owner Amazon even makes an appearance and has an area inside the store.

“There’s only the King Soopers down the street, and that’s not something we particularly care for, so we end up driving, which we’re really looking forward to not having to do,” downtown resident Laura Brown said.

All the hype downtown comes at another neighborhoods loss. The doors are now shut at the Capitol Hill Whole Foods. All the Capitol Hill workers will head downtown to help out with the new mega store.

“Times change, people change, go with the flow,” one Capitol Hill resident said.

Another area resident said, “I think it’s a big mistake.”

On the other side of town, excitement is in the air.

“It’ll be really nice to be able to walk downstairs and grab something quick.”

The Union Station area Whole Foods will open on Wednesday.

The store invites you to have lunch at the store. Whole Foods rented out a handful of pedi-cabs during lunch time on Wednesday. If you see a pedi-cab downtown, you can hop in and they'll take you to Whole Foods for free.