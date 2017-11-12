Derek Wolfe takes field with brother-in-law in Navy

DENVER — Derek Wolfe honored his brother-in-law who is in the Navy ahead of Broncos vs. Patriots game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on Sunday night.

Wolfe ran out onto the field with his brother-in-law Brian Burrows, 30, who is a chief in the U.S. Navy.

NBC Sports reported that Wolfe and his wife came up with the idea – and thought it would be a moment their family could treasure forever

Burrows served two tours, according to NBC Sports.

Wolfe said he wanted to show appreciation for all the sacrifices he’s made. Wolfe also wore a helmet sticker that honors the Navy — and he chose that military branch with Navy SEALS in mind.

“I think it’s important for us to recognize them,” Wolfe said ahead of the game. “We wouldn’t have these freedoms we have if it wasn’t for them.”

This weekend was the NFL’s “Salute to Service” weekend where they honored military veterans before games.

