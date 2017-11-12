Denver congregation sends letter of solidarity to grieving church in Texas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER - The First Baptist Church of Denver crafted a letter of solidarity, signed by parishioners, that will be mailed to the grieving congregation in Sutherland Springs, Texas.

Reverend Brian Henderson said he learned about what had happened in Texas not long after he'd left Sunday service at his own church. Last Sunday in Sutherland Springs, a gunman walked into the small town church and killed 26 parishioners.

"When I learned the pastor and the pastor's wife weren’t there but their 14-year-old daughter was, that hit home for me because I have my own 14-year-old daughter," said Henderson.

The next day, Henderson sat down to write a letter and said it was hard to capture everything on paper.

"How quickly we can just say, 'We’re praying for you.' And I wanted to make sure our words didn’t communicate trite sayings or 'Yeah, we’re be thinking of you. We’ll light a candle for you," said Henderson. "I genuinely want folks there to know there is a community a thousand miles from them, who is thinking about them, who cares."

Henderson spoke about the letter Sunday and welcomed church goers to sign it after the service. Deacon Scott Pegues hopes Texans know they are standing in solidarity.

"Part of me wonders, does it end up in a pile? There is so much going on. I don’t expect them to jump towards the letter from First Baptist Church of Denver, but maybe they do. Maybe they’ll say 'Wow, there are people out there," said Pegues. "Hopefully it carries a message of love and light."

"There have been so many tragedies, so many shootings, so much violence and hatred," said Jacki Loftis. "The huge impact on that congregation, you can’t help but be sympathetic with them."

The letter, along with signatures from parishioners will be mailed to Sutherland Springs on Monday.