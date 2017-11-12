Computer glitch causes issues for annual Thanksgiving ‘Feed a Family’ giveaway

DENVER — It’s a Denver tradition, The Daddy Bruce Thanksgiving Dinner for the poor, but a computer glitch is causing some issues this year.

Philanthropist Daddy Bruce Randolph passed away in the mid 1990’s. While he was alive, he would open his restaurant to give away meals every year.

Now, local churches, businesses and volunteers come together to do the same thing but the registration website crashed this weekend.

Organizers say those in need will be able to sign up for a Thanksgiving meal kit on Monday.

For more information head to Epworth Foundation’s website.

This will be the 14th annual Denver Feed-a-Family program. Each year it helps feed an average of 37,000 people.

Last year, in the heart of Denver’s Whittier neighborhood, the Epworth Foundation and more than 1,000 volunteers handed out and delivered 5,000 boxes of food.