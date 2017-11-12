2 juveniles arrested for shooting at vehicle in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Colorado Springs police have arrested two juveniles for attempted first degree murder after they allegedly shot into another vehicle, narrowly missing the driver.

Police said it happened just before 3 a.m. in the area of Jet Wing Drive and S. Chelton Road on Sunday morning.

The victim was driving in the area when a white SUV passed him – shortly after the victim’s car window was broken out, police said.

The victim says it was the result of someone inside the white SUV throwing something at his car.

Police said that when the victim got closer in an attempt to get the suspect’s license plate number, one of the suspect’s fired multiple shots at him, narrowly missing him, and shattering several windows of the car.

Colorado Springs police were able to link a reported stolen vehicle to one of the suspects and later identified the other.

While arresting the second suspect at his home, officer’s recovered the gun used in the shooting – which turned out to be stolen.

Both suspects are facing charges of attempted first degree murder and possession of a handgun by a juvenile.