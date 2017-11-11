× Students get dose of what it’s like to be a doctor

DENVER – High School students spent the day learning about different careers in medicine through a program offered at the Mini Medical University at Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children in Denver.

Seventy high school students spent the day observing health care professionals and receiving hands on training.

“I think it moves, at least in my eyes, moves me toward something I am passionate about and something I want to move forward with so this has definitely helped,” said high school student Alexander Anderson.

“It’s useful. If you plan to go into the medical field, it’s a really good idea,” said Raven Foster.

Flight nurse Cori Gobell showed students around the AirLife helicopter and explained how she and her colleagues operate.

“I think it’s really neat to open their eyes to how many opportunities there are in the medical field,” said Gobell.

Dr. Steven Rothenberg did a similar program in high school. He is now the hospital’s Chief of Pediatric Surgery and leading the path in innovation in pediatric surgery.

“All we can ever hope there is that our job, that you have a passion for your job and hopefully the kids will get some sense of that and what it means and pique their interest to go into it,” said Dr. Rothenberg.

Visit Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children’s website for information on how to sign up your student for next year’s program.