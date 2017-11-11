Recall Alert: OshKosh Quilted Baby Jackets

OshKosh B’gosh has issued a recall for around 38,000 quilted baby jackets because the snaps can pop off which poses a choking hazard.

“Over the last 122 years, OshKosh B’gosh has worked diligently to earn the trust of generations of families – a trust we work hard to maintain. As part of that trust and overall commitment to safety, we wanted to make you aware of a potential safety issue with our OshKosh Baby B’gosh quilted jackets,” the company said in a statement.

The recalled quilted jackets were sold in pink and gray.

Three instances of snaps detaching have been reported, including one in which a child put a snap in her mouth, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The jackets were sold at stores nationwide between August and September of this year.

The following jackets are being recalled: