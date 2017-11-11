Recall Alert: OshKosh Quilted Baby Jackets

OshKosh B’gosh has issued a recall for around 38,000 quilted baby jackets because the snaps can pop off which poses a choking hazard.

“Over the last 122 years, OshKosh B’gosh has worked diligently to earn the trust of generations of families – a trust we work hard to maintain. As part of that trust and overall commitment to safety, we wanted to make you aware of a potential safety issue with our OshKosh Baby B’gosh quilted jackets,” the company said in a statement.

The recalled quilted jackets were sold in pink and gray.

Three instances of snaps detaching have been reported, including one in which a child put a snap in her mouth, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The jackets were sold at stores nationwide between August and September of this year.

The following jackets are being recalled:

Color Style Numbers Size UPC Codes
Pink 13003910 0-3M 190795946918
6M 190795946956
9M 190795946963
12M 190795946925
18M 190795946932
24M 190795946949
23003910 2T 190795946062
3T 190795946079
4T 190795946086
5T 190795946093
Gray 12691410 0-3M 190795930399
12M 190795930405
18M 190795930412
24M 190795930429
6M 190795930436
9M 190795930443
22691410 2T 190795919660
3T 190795919677
4T 190795919684
5T 190795919691