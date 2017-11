ARVADA, Colo. — Arvada police are on the scene of a fatal crash involving a pedestrian at an apartment building Saturday evening.

HAPPENING NOW: @ArvadaPolice on scene of auto/pedestrian fatal at Palmetto Apts, 80th and Ames. Driver cooperating.No drugs or alcohol suspected. — Arvada Police (@ArvadaPolice) November 12, 2017

According to a tweet posted by the apartment just before 6 p.m., the wreck took place at the Palmetto Apartments, located at 80th and Ames.

The driver involved in the incident is cooperating with police but hasn’t been identified. No drugs or alcohol are suspected to have played a role in the crash.

The victim’s identity has not been released.