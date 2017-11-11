Photos: Veterans honored at downtown Denver parade

DENVER — The Denver Veterans Day Parade took place in downtown on Saturday morning.

Members of local veterans organizations and supporters walked along the parade route while thousands of spectators lined Civic Center Park and nearby streets to show respect and honor for our veterans. The parade was organized by the Colorado Veterans Project.

FOX31 is proud to sponsor and participate in the Denver Veterans Day Parade.

RELATED: FOX31 Problem Solvers Serving Those Who Serve

“Today – and every day – we honor the valiant, brave and dedicated men and women who have served our nation in the armed services,” Denver Mayor Michael Hancock said. “Those who have worn the uniform to protect our freedoms and way of life have showed incredible bravery and sacrifice both at home and abroad, and the debt of gratitude that we owe them is one that can never truly be repaid.”

“As we gather together today to remember, to honor and to pay tribute to those who have served our country, we must never forget those brave men and women who have fought so that we can enjoy the peace and freedoms that we do today. And we will always honor and remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice to protect the United States. To all our veterans – thank you.”

The parade was put together by the Colorado Veterans Project. The nonprofit organization hosts special events in order to raise awareness and funds for local veterans and veterans organizations.