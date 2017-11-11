MS-13 gang member arrested in Fort Collins for attempted murder

MORGAN COUNTY, Colo. — A Fort Morgan man is in custody following a violent domestic violence incident last weekend outside of Hillrose.

Angel Ramos, 36, was taken into custody without incident Friday morning in Fort Collins, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.

Ramos was arrested on a Morgan County District Court warrant charging him with Attempted First Degree Murder, Kidnapping and other offenses.

The incident occurred late on Saturday, Nov. 4, in the 34000 block of Co Rd X. The victim, a Fort Morgan resident, was stabbed with a screwdriver and jumped from her moving vehicle to escape Ramos.

The car ran over her leg after she landed on the ground. Ramos attempted to put her into the trunk before finally fleeing.

The victim was treated and released for her injuries.

A search warrant served on Ramos’ residence disclosed a passport and a number of fake documents with other names.

It was determined Ramos is a confirmed MS-13 gang member and is currently wanted for homicide in the country of El Salvador, according to authorities.

Ramos is currently in the Larimer County Jail. The investigation into this case continues and anyone with information is asked to call 970-867-2461.