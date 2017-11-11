× Free admission for veterans at Colorado state parks Saturday

DENVER — Admission to Colorado’s state parks is free Saturday for veterans and active members of the military in honor of Veterans Day. Admission is also free for members of the military reserve and National Guard.

Colorado has 41 state parks.

Free Admission To All National Parks

If you’re looking to get away this weekend, keep in mind: admission to every single National Park is FREE both Saturday and Sunday in honor of Veterans Day. Admission to national parks this weekend is free for everyone.

See more things to do in Colorado this weekend here.