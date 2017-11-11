× Driver crashes into rear of Greenwood Village police car on I-25

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — A Greenwood Village police officer was injured when a car crashed into a patrol car during a traffic stop on northbound I-25 near Orchard Road Saturday morning.

The female driver of the car that crashed into the rear of the police cruiser went to the hospital with serious injuries. The police officer was treated for minor injuries and released from a hospital.

The crash happened after 1 a.m. while the officer was in the patrol car on the shoulder of the highway.

Greenwood Village police said the officer that was hit had arrived as backup to other officers who were conducting the traffic stop.

The Colorado State Patrol is conducting the investigation.

There was no information released about whether alcohol or drugs were a contributing factor.