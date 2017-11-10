× Winter Wonderlights

Just in time for the holiday season to officially begin, Loveland is excited to announce the installation of its first ever Winter Wonderlights. This walkable lighting attraction situated in the award-winning Chapungu Sculpture Park at Centerra will launch the weekend before Thanksgiving. The attraction is set to kickoff Saturday, November 18, 2017, and runs through Sunday, January 7, 2018, from 5 – 9 p.m. daily.

This holiday lighting event is free and open to the public. Canned food donations to support the Larimer County Food Bank will be accepted nightly and will help feed families in need this holiday season. A complete listing of weekend event performances and all other information is available at visitlovelandco.org/winterwonderlights.