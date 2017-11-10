× Weekend Roundup: Ski & Snowboard Expo, Veterans Day Parade, FREE entry to Nat’l Parks

DENVER — If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, you’ve got plenty of options! We broke em’ down for you in our Weekend Roundup:

Colorado Ski & Snowboard Expo

If you’re new to Colorado, know this: the best deals you’ll find on everything ski and snowboard related will be found at this expo – which runs all weekend long at the Colorado Convention Center. Gear, lift tickets, season passes, lessons and lodging prices are all slashed if you purchase them at the event. Tickets to attend the expo are $15 or if you click here you’ll receive a coupon for a $12 admission ticket.

Denver Arts Week

Denver Arts Week continues through Saturday. More than 300 unique events are sprawled out around the city. They feature music, film, theater, dance and fascinating exhibits at Denver’s museums. You can learn more at www.denver.org.

TEDx Mile High

TEDx Mile High returns to Denver on Saturday with a theme of ‘Wonder’. It will feature an array of speakers and topics, ranging from Marijuana Policy to exploration in Space. Unfortunately, this event is sold out – but you can attend from the comfort of your own home via a lives-tream starting at 11am (MT) on Saturday. You can view it by clicking here.

Denver Veterans Day Parade

We hope you’ll join our news team on Saturday as we help honor the men and women who’ve protected and continue to protect our country. FOX31 will be Serving Those Who Serve at the Denver Veterans Parade along with our pal Zipper and the Pinpoint Weather Beast! The parade starts at 10am with a festival at noon at Civic Center Park. The event will be hosted by our very own Jeremy Hubbard and Aristea Brady.

Free Admission To All National Parks

If you’re looking to get away this weekend, keep in mind: admission to every single National Park is FREE both Saturday and Sunday in honor of Veterans Day.