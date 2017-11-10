Running from DIA to Glenwood Springs

Posted 10:57 am, November 10, 2017, by

Ultra marathon runner Jon Keuhler ran 193 miles over a weekend from DIA to Glenwood Springs. He had a little help along the way from the Westin Hotels that have a Running Concierge at many locations. He was on for Fitness Friday to talk about what motivates him to run long distances.