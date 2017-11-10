× State Rep. Lebsock accused of sexual harassment by fellow legislator; speaker urges resignation

DENVER — Nine legislators, staffers and lobbyists alleged State Rep. Steve Lebsock, D-Thornton, harassed, intimidated or made unwanted sexual advances against them.

KUNC was first to report the allegations on Friday morning.

Colorado House Speaker Crisanta Duran said the sexual misconduct allegations against Lebsock, who is running for state treasurer, are “deeply disturbing” and called for his resignation.

“I believe there should be extremely high standards of conduct for the legislature, and I take any allegations of sexual assault and harassment very seriously,” Duran said in a statement.

“I would expect that Representative Lebsock would consider the impact of his actions on his colleagues and the public confidence in our institution, and do the right thing and resign. There is no place for those types of actions at the legislature.”

Duran said there would be full investigations into the report.

Rep. Faith Winter told KUNC that Lebsock “suggested sexual acts the two could do to make each other happy because it was the end of the legislative session and they deserved to be happy.”

Winter said she “repeatedly” refused advances by Lebsock that only made him “angrier and more aggressive.”