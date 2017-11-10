Poudre High School football player, mom killed in Fort Collins crash

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A high school football player and his mother were killed in a two-vehicle crash as they were coming home from a team dinner in Fort Collins on Thursday night, a Facebook page dedicated to the Poudre Valley High School football team said Friday.

A 1994 Honda Accord traveling southbound on Giddings Road and a 1985 Chevrolet Corvette traveling eastbound on Richards Lake Road collided about 7:20 p.m., the Fort Collins Police Department said.

Both vehicles went southeast through the intersection before coming to rest in a field. The front passenger in each vehicle were ejected, police said.

The driver of the Corvette, 18-year-old Connor Givans, was taken by ambulance to Poudre Valley Hospital in unknown condition.

The front passenger of the Corvette, 19-year-old David Muncy, was airlifted to Medical Center of the Rockies in unknown condition.

The driver and front passenger of the Honda accord, a 17-year-old male and a 47-year-old female were pronounced dead at the scene.

They were identified as Josh Chavez and Kelly Cortez of Fort Collins by the Larimer County Coroner’s Office. Both died from multiple blunt force injuries, the coroner’s office said.

The Poudre Touchdown Club said on Facebook that Josh Chavez was a junior defensive end for the Poudre High School football team.

It said he and his mother were killed in the crash as they returned home from a team dinner on Thursday.

Poudre opens the 5A playoffs on Friday night against Pomona at the North Area Athletic Complex Arvada. The game will be played as scheduled.

A spokesman for the Jefferson County School District said Pomona will have a banner in support of Poudre and also raise funds for the family.

The intersection of Richards Lake and Giddings roads was closed for about eight hours as police investigated.

Police were trying to determine if speed was a factor. It’s not believed alcohol was a contributing factor.