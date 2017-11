DENVER — A Denver police officer shot a person Friday afternoon near the 16th Street Mall.

It happened in the 1500 block of Welton Street.

A tweet posted by the department Friday at 1:17 p.m. revealed few details but confirmed that an officer was involved in the shooting and that one person was taken to the hospital.

The condition of the person taken to the hospital is not yet known. The officer involved in the incident was not injured.

