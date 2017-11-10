Olympic medalist Aly Raisman cites abuse by USA Gymnastics doctor

NEW YORK — Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman said she is among the young women abused by a former USA Gymnastics team doctor.

Raisman tells “60 Minutes” that she was 15 when she was first treated by Dr. Larry Nassar, who spent more than two decades working with athletes at USA Gymnastics.

He’s now is in jail in Michigan awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography.

Raisman, the captain of the 2012 and 2016 Olympic gold-medal winning team, details the abuse in her book “Fierce,” which will be released on Tuesday.

“I am angry. I’m really upset,” Raisman told “60 Minutes.” “I see these young girls that come up to me, and they ask for pictures or autographs, whatever it is. … I just want to create change so that they never, ever have to go through this.”

Raisman is the latest gymnast to claim she was abused by Nassar. McKayla Maroney, who won two medals at the 2012 Games as Raisman’s teammate, said last month she was molested for years by Nassar.