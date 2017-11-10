No injuries reported in early-morning Arvada house fire

ARVADA, Colo. — A house suffered extensive damage in an early-morning fire on Friday, Arvada Fire Rescue said.

Crews responded to the area of West 60th Avenue and Miller Street just after 3 a.m.

Video showed flames pouring from out of the home as fire crews arrived at the scene.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire, and began to investigate the cause and origin of the flames.

No injuries were reported and no one was inside the home at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.