× Home invasion suspect shot when he enters off-duty Denver officer’s home

LITTLETON, Colo. — A homeowner shot a suspect during a home invasion in Littleton late Friday afternoon. Neighbors told FOX31 the homeowner is a Denver police officer.

It happened in the 6200 block of South Spotswood Street at about 4:35 p.m.

Littleton police said the homeowner was asleep in the basement when the suspect entered the home. Investigators also said the homeowner approached the suspect who was at the top of the stairs, and then shot him.

It was at that point that police received the call about the incident.

The suspect was taken to a hospital. His condition was not known. The only description we received is that he’s between 40 and 50 years old.

The homeowner was with Littleton police undergoing an interview about what happened.

Police said Friday night they did not think there were any other suspects involved.

There was no further information available yet about the home invasion and shooting.