Early fog, then sunshine on Friday; Veterans Day weekend to be dry, seasonal

DENVER -- Fog and clouds will linger along the Front Range until the afternoon before sunshine breaks through on Friday ahead of Veterans Day weekend.

Temperatures will warm to the mid-50s in Denver and Boulder to the 60s in Castle Rock, with cooler temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s in northern Colorado from Loveland to Fort Collins and Greeley.

Snow will return to the mountains on Saturday with light accumulations of 1-3 inches by late in the day.

The wind will be strong, causing some blowing and drifting, and slowing travel times in the high country.

The storm will push some passing clouds and kick up the wind on Saturday in Denver.

It will be chilly in Denver in the morning on Veterans Day, but by the afternoon, it will be mild and breezy with highs in the mid-50s.

Sunday will be pleasant with more sunshine, less wind and seasonal highs in the mid-50s.

There will be a warm-up to the mid-60s on Monday, with highs staying in the low 60s with dry weather through the middle of next week.

The next cold front that could bring rain and snow arrives late Thursday.

