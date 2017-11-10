Dog Parker provides pet shelter for owners on the run

NEW YORK — A company in New York has come up with a new concept that makes running errands a little easier for pet owners.

Dog Parker is a shelter to protect dogs while owners are on the run and pets aren’t allowed in stores.

The secure kennel allows pet owners an easy way to keep their dog safe while shopping.

Customers can use a special member card or app to open the crate. Once the dog is inside and the door closes, it locks automatically to keep the dog safe and secure.

The dog house is spacious, uses fans to keep animals cool and supplies fresh air. It sanitizes between uses.

There is an app that will allow owners to watch the dogs while they are away.