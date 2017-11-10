× Denver charity front and center with President Trump in Vietnam

DA NANG, Vietnam — “You have done a fantastic job. I appreciate it.”

Those were the words of President Donald Trump today, as he pointed to Timothy Davis of Denver. Davis runs a non-profit, The Greatest Generations Foundation. For more than a decade, the foundation has returned veterans to the battlefields where they served, all around the world. In recent months, Davis has focused on Vietnam veterans. And that’s what led to today’s meeting with the President in Vietnam.

Davis brought seven veterans of the Vietnam War to Da Nang, where President Trump is attending the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit (APEC). The White House worked with the foundation to organize the event, to honor the men for Veteran’s Day.

“You are the heroes who fulfill your duty to our nation. And each of you, under the most difficult conditions, did what you had to do, and you did it well,” Trump said at the event.

“They are definitely tough, smart cookies. We like them,” Trump said.

The president also signed a proclamation commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War. Afterward, he handed the proclamation to Davis.

“It was a privilege to meet with the President,” Davis told FOX 31. “He is very supportive of the work we’ve been doing at The Greatest Generations Foundation to honor our veterans.”

The veterans took the opportunity to praise the commander-in-chief.

“From my heart, thank you for your support of the military, and it’s an honor to be here as one of seven Vietnam veterans representing the 58,000 heroes who never made it home,” said Max Morgan, a Vietnam veteran from Santa Clarita, CA.