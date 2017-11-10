Decorated Colorado veteran turns down Broncos’ invitation to honor him before Sunday’s game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- It feels like a big 'make or break' weekend for the struggling Denver Broncos. They play at home Sunday night against the New England Patriots.

But some veterans will not be going to the game ... in a protest over NFL players kneeling during the National Anthem.

One decorated Colorado veteran turned down an invitation from the Broncos to be honored during the team's salute to veterans at the game Sunday night.

Watch the video to see why he's taking his stand against his home town team.

