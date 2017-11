Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Join the Colorado Firefighter Calendar at Nativ Hotel on November 11th from 7:00 – 9:00 pm in Denver. Stop by, meet the 2018 Firefighters, pick up a copy of the newly launched 2018 Calendar and get it signed by all of the firefighters onsite! Proceeds benefit the Burn Center and Burn Camps Program at Children’s Hospital Colorado.

http://cofirefightercalendar.org/nativ-hotel-signing-event/