DENVER — A 74-year-old man was reported missing Friday morning, the Denver Police Department said.

John Dominguez was last seen on foot about 10 p.m. Thursday in the area of South Quebec Street and Cherry Creek Drive South.

He’s described as being 5-foot-3 and 140 pounds with black and gray hair, and hazel eyes.

He was last seen wearing a dark blue hoodie and blue jeans.

Anyone who sees him or has information about his whereabouts is asked to call police at 720-913-2000.