5 Colorado companies rank in the top 10 of ‘100 best places to work in 2017’

Skiing, sun and scenery – while Coloradans could easily tick off the reasons our state’s population is booming, it turns out that working in the Centennial State can be pretty rewarding, too.

Outside magazine named the top 10 places to work across the country and Colorado racked up half of those envied businesses.

Average salary, vacation time and the vague category of “perks” were taken into consideration when ranking the companies and the perceived happiness of employees.

Forum Phi Architecture

In Aspen, Forum Phi Architecture reported an average salary of $65,819 and unlimited vacation days after one year on the job. The architecture firm also boasts “Forum Phridays” team-building events – an activity that encourages employees to “Take a Friday off to hit the slopes, go biking or do a hut-to-hut trip.”

GroundFloor Media

GroundFloor Media is based in Denver and averages an employee salary of $93,300. Unlimited personal time off is offered to those on the job for a year and team-building events are listed among perks.

While team-building events can strike dread in the hearts of many employees, GroundFloors’s events are again listed as perks.

A staffer with the advertising company said, “Every Thursday at 3:30 we have our weekly Beer Club, and everyone—including clients and agency partners/friends—is invited. We feature beers from a different brewery, or of a different style, and learn from our graphic designer/beer geek.”

Avid4 Adventure

Boulder’s Avid4 Adventure also made the list with just 20 employees enjoying the workplace that was named one of the best in the country.

Outside characterizes the business as operating 17-day camps and two overnight camps. An average salary was not reported though unlimited personal time off may compensate for a potentially lower salary.

Perks include an annual paid month-long sabbatical to travel, in addition to an annual all-expense-paid trip to Moab to hike, bike, and climb in the desert.

WhippleWood CPA

WhippleWood CPAs is an accounting company based in Littleton with 25 employees. An average salary rings in at $87,800 with 16 days of vacation offered after one year as an employee.

A Zen Room at the office offers workers a mental recharge and employees are encouraged to attend “Board Meetings”—“firm-wide breaks to ride longboards in parking lots.”

The company also offers a monthly $110 reward to a worker who is deemed to have given 110 percent effort for that month.

Pax8

Pax8 in Greenwood Village bills itself as a B2B cloud services distributor with 85 employees. Keeping in step with the other companies on this list, unlimited vacation is offered after a year and employees take home an average salary of $88,579.

A kegerator is also installed in the office to make sure staffers stay “hydrated.”

Room 214

Room 214 in Boulder, a digital and social media marketing agency” boasts 33 employees and an average salary of $65,000. Unlimited vacation is offered after a year and “perks” include community service, volunteering and fundraising for nonprofits.

Fun events include a weekly movie night in a conference room and exercising with coworkers.