4 more Colorado ski areas opening for Veterans Day weekend

DENVER -- Four more Colorado ski resorts are opening just in time for Veterans Day weekend.

Breckenridge Ski Resort, Copper Mountain and Keystone Resort will being their seasons at 9 a.m. Friday.

“We’re very excited to open for the season and debut the new Montezuma Express Lift,” said Geoff Buchheister, Keystone’s vice president and general manager.

“Our lift maintenance team put in a tremendous amount of work to get the lift ready for opening day, and I look forward to greeting our guests as they get in their first turns of the season at Keystone.”

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area in Summit County and Loveland Ski Area in Clear Creek County battle yearly to be the first slopes to open.

Arapahoe Basin won the battle again this year, kicking off the Colorado season on Oct. 13. Loveland opened one week later.

On Saturday, Wolf Creek Ski Area east of Pagosa Springs will open for the season.

The ski area will have its beginner double chairlift going from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Most other resorts in the state will open within the next month.