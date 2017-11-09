Woman accuses Alabama Senate candidate of unwanted sexual contact when she was 14

WASHINGTON — An Alabama woman says Roy Moore, the Republican nominee for next month’s U.S. Senate election, made inappropriate advances and had sexual contact with her when she was 14, according to a Washington Post story Thursday.

The Senate’s GOP leader said if the report is shown to be true, Moore must step aside.

The woman, Leigh Corfman, said Moore met her several times when he was a local prosecutor in his 30s and at one point drove her to his home where he touched her over her underwear and guided her hand to touch him over his, the Post reported.

They did not have sexual intercourse, the Post said.

Aside from Corfman, three other women interviewed by the Post in recent weeks said Moore pursued them when they were between the ages of 16 and 18, and he was in his early 30s.

None of the other women said Moore forced them into any sort of relationship or sexual contact.

“These allegations are completely false and are a desperate political attack by the National Democrat Party and the Washington Post on this campaign,” Moore told the Post.

Moore’s campaign spokesman later came out with a statement.

“Judge Roy Moore has endured the most outlandish attacks on any candidate in the modern political arena, but this story in today’s Washington Post alleging sexual impropriety takes the cake,” Bill Armistead said.

“National liberal organizations know their chosen candidate Doug Jones is in a death spiral, and this is their last ditch Hail Mary.

“This garbage is the very definition of fake news and intentional defamation.”

In a one-sentence statement, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said, “If these allegations are true, he must step aside.”

The response was swift from other Senate Republicans shortly after the story was published.

“The allegations against Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore are deeply troubling,” Colorado Sen. Cory Gardner said.

Gardner chairs the Republican senatorial campaign committee.

“If these allegations are found to be true, Roy Moore must drop out of the Alabama special Senate election,” Gardner said.

Sens. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania and Jeff Flake of Arizona echoed those comments, and No. 2 Senate Republican John Cornyn of Texas calls the report “deeply troubling.”

The election is Dec. 12.