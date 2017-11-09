BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Walmart’s Black Friday 2017 ad is out.

BestBlackFriday.com posted the ad Thursday morning.

Among the front page deals this year are a hoverboard for $148, a 55-inch Sharp TV for $298 and in iPhone 6 for $129.

Stores will be open all day on Thanksgiving with the deals available at 6 p.m. local time. Walmart is adding a color-coded map of store departments on its circulars in hopes of making it easier for customers to find items.

It’s beginning some online deals Thursday and plans to offer most of its Black Friday deals online starting at 10:01 p.m. MDT on the day before Thanksgiving.