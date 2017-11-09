Topgolf pulls out of proposed Thornton location after second lawsuit filed

THORNTON, Colo. — Topgolf has withdrawn plans for a proposed location in Thornton after a second lawsuit was filed by a resident.

Thornton City Councilman Sam Nizam said Topgolf notified the city’s economic development department that it would no longer pursue building a facility at 136th Avenue and Interstate 25.

Topgolf is a large, lighted driving range that uses computerized golf balls to keep score.

Many residents whose homes back up to the site said the construction of Topgolf would ruin their view of the mountains and create traffic problems.

An Adams County district judge in July overturned the city council’s zoning decision and halted construction of the facility.

The city went back to residents in August to try to amend the city code to allow a facility such as Topgolf on the property.

Neighbors were opposed to the amendments, but the city council passed them unanimously, prompting another lawsuit from resident Lotte Radoor.

Nizam said the city is trying to come up with other locations for Topgolf, saying it needs to the tax revenue. He added Topgolf is considering properties in the city and Westminster, and Broomfield is trying to draw the range to its city.

Topgolf’s only other Colorado location opened in 2015 in Centennial.