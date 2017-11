Family: 3-year-old with dairy allergy dies after school gave him grilled cheese sandwich

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK -- A New York school is closing while officials investigate the death of a 3-year-old boy who died after he was allegedly given a grilled cheese sandwich -- despite the school knowing he had a severe dairy allergy, WPIX reported.

Elijah Silvera was in his pre-K class at Seventh Avenue Center for Family Services in Harlem on Nov. 3 when he went into anaphylactic shock after eating the sandwich.

The child was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A family friend wrote on a GoFundMe site, "(H)e was given a grilled cheese sandwich by an adult at the pre-K, despite them knowing and having documented that he has a severe allergy to dairy."

The family member also told WPIX that school officials called Elijah’s mother when it happened.

It’s unclear why they did not call an ambulance, so his mother took Elijah 10 blocks south to Harlem Hospital, but it was too late.

The family said online they want to know what happened and if proper protocols were followed.

"(A)t this moment, it is unclear where responsibility for Elijah's death will fall between the pre-K and the hospital itself," the family said.

"We want to find out exactly where, if any, breakdowns may have occurred at either the school or the hospital."

The money raised will help pay for an independent autopsy, according to the family.

Michelle Daniels said she attended the school as a little girl.

“I went there when I was a kid," Daniels said. "That person should be really investigated. Really they should. Because if that was my child, I would be all over the place.

“If I’m sending my children some place, and I’m entrusting my children in your care, you're supposed to follow those guidelines."

"There is nothing more important than the safety of our children and we are deeply saddened by this tragedy," the New York City Health Department said in a statement.

"We will get to the bottom of what happened here. In the meantime, we’re closing the Center for Family Services and continuing to aggressively investigate what happened and whether the facility could have done something differently to prevent this tragedy."