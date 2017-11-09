Suspects sought in Denver marijuana warehouse smash-and-grab

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A smash-and-grab on Thursday morning came with a different twist as thieves broke into a marijuana warehouse, the Denver Police Department said.

About 1 a.m., police said thieves pulled up in front of a marijuana grow warehouse at 875 Navajo Street in a black SUV, stepped on the gas and slammed into the front doors.

Police believe it was a Chevrolet Tahoe or Suburban and confirmed the vehicle was stolen.

The SUV ended up so far inside the warehouse that it could not be seen from the outside.

The thieves then jumped in another vehicle and were able to make their getaway.

Police did not say how long the suspects were inside the building and what they might have grabbed, but the industrial-size grow operations usually house hundreds of plants, so the haul could be significant.

All grow operations are required to have plenty of cameras and security so police will be looking at the video to help in the investigation.

No suspect descriptions were released.