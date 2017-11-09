× Restaurant Report Card: Tri-County health department’s most fined restaurants

DENVER — Every week we reveal health code violations at area restaurants on Restaurant Report Card. County inspectors cite the restaurants and we reveal the dirty details.

FOX31 has the most fined locations in Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas Counties for you. See them here.

At the top of the list you’ll find the following locations:

Damascus Grill

Tri-County health inspectors fined the Littleton location $2,250 for repeat critical violations. Through the year inspectors noted the following critical mistakes:

Dead mouse in trap

Rodent droppings

Temperature issues

Employees not washing hands

We stopped by for a look at the kitchen. An employee called the owner who told us they took care of the pest problem and all the violations have been corrected. Damascus Grill is on Littleton Boulevard.

La Torteria II

The La Torteria in Westminster was fined $1,750 for critical mistakes. The violations included:

Rodent droppings

Temperature issues

Weak sanitizer

The restaurant located at 9165 Lowell Boulevard is closed for renovations.

Carniceria Mi Raza

The market and restaurant in Federal Heights paid $1,750 in fines for health code violations. The mistakes included:

Multiple temperature issues

Toxic sanitizer

Employees not washing hands

The owner was happy to show us they corrected the violations. They installed a new refrigerator, a new sink and they are asking all of their employees to become certified in food safety. Carniceria Mi Raza is located at 1898 West 92nd Avenue.

