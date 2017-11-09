Police: 13-year-old girl kissed, groped by stranger near Boulder middle school

BOULDER, Colo. — A 13-year-old girl was reportedly groped and kissed by a man near a middle school on Wednesday afternoon, the Boulder Police Department said.

The girl stayed after school to meet with a friend at Keewaydin Park at 250 Manhattan Drive just south of Manhattan Middle School, police said Thursday.

About 4:50 p.m., the girl left the park to walk to the East Boulder Recreation Center when she told police a man came up behind her, grabbed her arm, kissed her and touched her in an “inappropriate manner,” police said.

The girl said she screamed and the man ran to the school parking lot where he got into an older white Audi or Subaru sedan and drove away, police said.

The suspect was described as a heavyset man in his 30s with long black hair and no facial hair.

He was wearing a blue ski jacket and baggy pants, and might have had a necklace or keys hanging around his neck.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 303-441-1890 or Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.