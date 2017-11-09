Pellet gun vandalism on the raise in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — Vandalism with pellet guns is on the raise in Aurora and now police consider the crime a felony.

Michelle Jones told FOX31 that her son Cody was shocked to walk to their driveway before work only to discover his car riddled with holes and his window blown out.

Aurora police say this is the latest in a string of pellet gun vandalism incidents.

Aurora police tell the FOX31 Problem Solvers that now that there are more than 30 reports of this type of vandalism, the crime is now classified as a felony.

State guidelines state that any suspects caught and convicted could face between a year and 18 months of jail time, a fine or both.

Police do not have any suspects at this time but are asking anyone with information to come forward. There is an online tool you can use, regardless of where you live, to track crime in your neighborhood.

You can go to CommunityCrimeMap.com to see the number of crimes committed by the type and the date.