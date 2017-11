Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Postino Wine Cafe is one of Paula's Picks and has four exclusive Postino wines to offer for Thanksgiving Dinner pairings. And Postino is offering a Black Friday Deal, so when you buy $100 in gift cards, you get $40 in gift cards, free! Just go online or stop by in person at 2715 17th St., Denver.

Postino also offers catering for your holiday parties!