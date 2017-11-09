Partly cloudy, cooler and dry across Denver, Front Range

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A cold front will drop temperatures about 5 degrees on Thursday across Denver and the Front Range as a small cold front moves through the area.

Highs will be in the low 50s in Denver and Boulder. It will be colder in northern Colorado with highs in the mid-40s across Fort Collins, Loveland and Greeley.

Skies will start partly cloudy then turn mostly sunny as the day wears on.

The mountains will be partly cloudy then turn mostly sunny with highs in the 40s.

High wave clouds will be across the Front Range on Friday as highs will push toward the 60s.

A fast-moving cold front moves into the central and northern mountains on Saturday with strong wind and 1-3 inches of snow.

That storm will move clouds and wind over the Front Range making for a blustery, but dry, afternoon.

Sunday will be less windy and sunny in Denver with highs approaching 60 degrees.

Monday will be warmer, with highs in the mid-60s, with dry weather and temperatures in the lower 60s through the middle of next week.

