Loveland native’s real-life story hits the big screen at Denver Film Festival

DENVER– Molly Bloom’s story really does have a Hollywood ending. The Loveland native and former Olympic-class skier is the subject of a brand new movie, “Molly’s Game,” which screened in front of a hometown crowd at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House Thursday as part of the Denver Film Festival.

The movie is directed by Aaron Sorkin, the famous screenwriter and producer whose credits include “The West Wing,” “The Social Network” and “A Few Good Men.” “Molly’s Game” is his first directing effort.

“He’s my favorite writer. It’s just a dream come true that he wanted to do this movie and he just did an extraordinary job, I was blown away,” Bloom told FOX 31.

Bloom ran underground, illegal multi-million dollar celebrity poker games in Hollywood and New York City that catered to stars like Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire. Investigators linked the poker ring to a $100 million Russian mob operation, so the FBI took it down. Bloom later plead guilty to federal charges and was given probation.

“We were really worried. You know, I was worried about her safety a lot, because some of the people playing (poker) were people you don’t really want to associate with,” said her brother, Jeremy Bloom, who’s famous in his own right. He skied in two Olympics, and played in the NFL for the Philadelphia Eagles and Pittsburgh Steelers.

In the movie, his sister Molly is portrayed by Oscar-nominated actress Jessica Chastain.

“It’s a dream come true,” Molly Bloom told FOX 31.

