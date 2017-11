× Sheriff’s deputies respond to shooting in Arapahoe County

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — One person was shot and there was a large police response Thursday afternoon in the area of East Progress Drive and Hialeah Avenue in Arapahoe County.

The Sheriff’s Office said Indian Ridge Elementary School was on “secure perimeter” and they are holding dismissal while the investigation at the scene gets underway.

I victim on E. Hialeah has been transported to area hospital. Please avoid the area around E Progress Drive and E Hialeah Dr. — Arapahoe Sheriff (@ArapahoeSO) November 9, 2017

This story is developing.