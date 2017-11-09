Hurricane devastation in Puerto Rico impacts medical supplies in Colorado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOULDER, Colo. -- Puerto Rico's devastation now has an impact on local hospitals. Months after Hurricane Maria it's still hard to get supplies into Puerto Rico. It's also difficult to get supplies off the island, which is why medical centers are low on some of the materials they need.

70 percent of Puerto Rico's exports are pharmaceutical materials. Hospitals on the mainland rely on the island for a big chunk of its pharmacy supplies, like IV bags and fluids.

Right now, those materials are not at full stock.

“Way we order 100 cases of ringers, well now we may only get 70-80 of those cases,” Casey Diekmann with Boulder Community Health said.

It's a simple case of supply and demand.

“A lot of our things are made in places that we don’t even think about,” CU Denver Assistant Economics Professor Andrew Friedson said. “This industry cluster could start to move out of Puerto Rico to places that are less susceptible to supply chain disruptions.”

The current shortage isn't anything the hospitals can't handle, they still have exactly what they need to treat patients.

“We’ve had to get creative in how we deliver these medications,” Diekmann said. “Instead of being in a bag, you’ll actually administer these via a syringe.”

We also reached out to Longmont United Hospital they're having the same problem.

Hospital managers say drug shortages are nothing new, but the hit from Hurricane Maria didn't help the ongoing situation.​