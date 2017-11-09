Greeley to pay woman $150,000 after taking, euthanizing dogs

GREELEY, Colo. — The city of Greeley has agreed to pay a woman who said officials wrongfully seized and euthanized her dogs $150,000 as part of a settlement.

The Greeley Tribune reports the city council approved the settlement Tuesday.

The settlement comes five years after Greeley officials seized resident Linda Robbins’ 15 Lhasa apso dogs that were in her car with her during a traffic stop.

She was cited for 30 counts of municipal code violations that were later dismissed or she was acquitted of.

Her dogs were euthanized or adopted out when she could not pay a $45,000 impound fee.

A district judge ruled in 2016 that the city’s actions violated Robbin’s constitutional rights and ordered the parties to reach a settlement.

Greeley’s city attorney, Robbins and her lawyer could not be reached for comment.