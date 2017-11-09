× Great Candy Run

The 14th annual Great Candy Run takes place Sunday, November 12, 2017 in Washington Park. This is the largest timed 5K in Colorado and the Run has twice been voted as the Best Kids Run by Competitor Magazine. The event features a 5K Run/Walk (with a competitive Stroller Division) and a free Kids Fun Run. All finishers get sweet medals and race shirts and the top finishers win prize money. The fun continues at the post-race Expo with costume contests, live music, face painting, kids activities, mascots and lots of sweet treats including Lolli’s Candy Shop. Proceeds benefit the Fetal Health Foundation, a national nonprofit that supports families receiving a fetal syndrome diagnosis, funds life-saving research, increases fetal syndrome awareness, and shares leading medical information on fetal syndromes. In person registration will be available at The Great Candy Run beginning at 7:30 a.m. on November 12th at South High School. People can also register at Road Runner Sports in Lone Tree from noon to 6 pm on November 10th or at the Cherry Creek Athletic Club on November 11th from 10 am to 3 pm.