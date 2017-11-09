× Family members affected by Aurora theater shooting now helping in Texas

Families touched by the Aurora theater shooting are turning to help those impacted by the latest massacre that just happened in Texas.

Not longago FOX31 and Channel 2 News caught up with Anita Bush. She was in Las Vegas to help families suffering from familiar devastation. Bush’s cousin Micayla Medek was killed in the Aurora theater shooting.

Fifty-six people were killed during an outdoor concert on the strip. Hardly one month later, it happened again. This time at a church in a small town outside of San Antonio, Texas.

“I just think of all these families, devastated, yet again,” said Bush.

She is part of a network of families who have been impacted by mass shootings over the last 18 years. Together they helped create the National Compassion Fund. It’s an organization that collects money for victims of mass casualties, and distributes the money directly to them.

Here is the heartbreaking reality: At the moment, the fund is overwhelmed with families in Las Vegas.

“We have done this over and over again. We wish we never had a need for a compassion fund or any other way to do this,” added Bush. The group she is part of is now turning to Go Fund Me to help those in Texas.

A group of the tragically connected families created a video message in hopes people will respond.

To help the families in Sutherland Springs, Texas visit this GoFundMe page.

You can help the Las Vegas families through the National Compassion Fund website here.