× Denver police search for blue Toyota pickup in pedestrian hit-and-run

DENVER — A driver hit a pedestrian at Broadway and Ellsworth and left the scene Thursday afternoon. The pedestrian went to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police said they were looking for a blue Toyota Tacoma with a ladder rack.

Investigators said the partial Colorado license plate number was 764 or 784.

They asked anyone with information to call 720-913-2000 with tips.